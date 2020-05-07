Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.82. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $393.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

