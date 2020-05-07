Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,740,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 55,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 259,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.08 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $393.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.82.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

