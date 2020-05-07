Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Raised by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,740,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 55,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 259,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.82. The stock has a market cap of $393.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

