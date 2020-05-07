Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $248,097,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $206,751,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $108,376,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $50,258,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,528,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,633,000 after buying an additional 2,466,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of JCI opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $654,045.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,411,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

