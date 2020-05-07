John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.21% of John Bean Technologies worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000.

JBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

JBT opened at $68.18 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $56.54 and a 52 week high of $127.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

