Jefferies Financial Group Comments on WillScot Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WillScot in a report released on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WillScot’s FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. WillScot had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $278.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.09 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WSC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of WillScot in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64. WillScot has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in WillScot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,020,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,165 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,505,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after acquiring an additional 192,160 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 1,397,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,845,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after acquiring an additional 46,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

