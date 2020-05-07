Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $254.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.41 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STNG. ValuEngine raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $40.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

