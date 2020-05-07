JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 39.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 34.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on JD shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JD.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.66.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

