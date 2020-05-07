Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $74.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.43. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.