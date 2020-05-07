Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,045 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Autodesk by 8.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.9% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.1% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.35.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $181.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.70. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $211.58. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

