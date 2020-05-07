Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 31,710 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,710 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 40.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 45,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 97.1% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 21,673 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 32.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 118,268 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ICAP raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.