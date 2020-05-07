Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,482 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 3.04% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

Shares of UCON stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $26.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45.

