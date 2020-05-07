Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,913 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.52% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. Retirement Network bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.27. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $53.10 and a twelve month high of $88.15.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

