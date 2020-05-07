Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 14,424 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,424 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $153.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.02. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $186.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

In other Cummins news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,653,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

