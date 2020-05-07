Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 123 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth $168,682,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,102,000 after acquiring an additional 125,121 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 388,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,963,000 after acquiring an additional 98,673 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 698,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,622,000 after acquiring an additional 85,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $160.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.06. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $174.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.33.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

