Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,730 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

