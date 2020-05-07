Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC grew its position in W W Grainger by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in W W Grainger by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in W W Grainger by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its position in W W Grainger by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GWW. G.Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Gabelli upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on W W Grainger from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.80.

W W Grainger stock opened at $280.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.28. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $346.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.31%.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

