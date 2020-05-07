Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 6,152 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $232.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.31. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.