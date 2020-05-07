Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 47,601 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,601 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLQL opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

