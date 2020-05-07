Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,734 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $511.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $482.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.58. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $619.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.63.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,492 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $895,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,277,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,961 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,853 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

