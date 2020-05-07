Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,235 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 52,875 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 92,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 36,232 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after buying an additional 31,580 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 84,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $99.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.65. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.46 and a 1-year high of $109.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

