Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 105,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,275,000 after acquiring an additional 76,757 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $290.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $384.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $1.1098 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

