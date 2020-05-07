Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.20 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,717 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 223.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AZN opened at $54.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.33 billion, a PE ratio of 91.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZN. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 28th. FIG Partners started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

