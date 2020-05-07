Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,811 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,943,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,964,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.81 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $21.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.81.

