Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,233 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,287,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,702,000 after buying an additional 2,962,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,662,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,086,000 after buying an additional 299,619 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,368,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,517,000 after buying an additional 966,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,322,000 after buying an additional 118,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,160,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter.

FND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

Shares of FND opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.01. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $62.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

