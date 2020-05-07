Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.25 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,668 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $78.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.33.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.65 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.24%.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $249,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Hartnett purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $48,444.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.20.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

