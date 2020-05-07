Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.16 Million Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,544 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.40% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 987.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,912,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.21. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $48.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.

