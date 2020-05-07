Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.14 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,597,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 240,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 271,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ES opened at $76.26 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average of $85.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.