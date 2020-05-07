Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.07 Million Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,514 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX opened at $87.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.90.

In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $4,390,706.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean Martin acquired 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

