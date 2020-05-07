Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.02 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $4,316,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $140.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.68. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $163.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

