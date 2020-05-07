Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,156.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 33,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $1,717,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,499 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,234. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STX. Cfra cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.95.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

