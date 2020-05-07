Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.41% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 135,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 45,875 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 568,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after buying an additional 30,096 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,913,000 after buying an additional 71,085 shares during the last quarter.

FDL opened at $23.78 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $32.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

