Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1,457.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,141 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Western Union worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in The Western Union by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. American National Bank bought a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in The Western Union in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WU. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra decreased their price target on The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jan Siegmund purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.