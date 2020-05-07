Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,838 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,632,000 after purchasing an additional 326,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kroger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,033,000 after purchasing an additional 876,611 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

