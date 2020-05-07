Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,761 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,960,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,639,436,000 after buying an additional 983,771 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,629,964 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,168,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899,617 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $677,862,000 after purchasing an additional 257,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,695,740 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $533,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $373,127,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

Exelon stock opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.