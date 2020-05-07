Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 21.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $98.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $119.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

