Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,067 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.37% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000.

VRP stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63.

