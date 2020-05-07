Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.13% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,325,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,617,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.77. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $45.29.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

