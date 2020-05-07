Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,366 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,526 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CB Financial Services were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Bedway purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Also, EVP Ralph Burchianti purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $78,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,573 shares of company stock valued at $172,166. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBFV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CB Financial Services from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. CB Financial Services Inc has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 20.27%. Analysts predict that CB Financial Services Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

