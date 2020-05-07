Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,553,710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,067,000 after purchasing an additional 838,212 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,802,000 after purchasing an additional 629,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,054,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,652,000 after purchasing an additional 421,053 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,178,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,850,000 after purchasing an additional 248,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,067 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,814. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

NYSE:AEP opened at $78.82 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

