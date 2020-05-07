Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 175,859 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB)

Posted by on May 7th, 2020 // Comments off

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 175,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,000.

Separately, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of DFEB stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.94.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.