Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 19,216 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,216 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CyrusOne worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CONE. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 18,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $818,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,743. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,598 shares of company stock worth $1,765,020 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.70.

CONE opened at $73.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -244.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $64.48.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.