Janney Capital Management LLC Has $20.69 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,196 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.6% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.1% during the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.6% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 155.6% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 99,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $90.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

