James J. Filler Purchases 716 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,592.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 780,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,125,752.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CNBKA opened at $64.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.10. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $95.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNBKA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Century Bancorp by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Century Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Century Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

