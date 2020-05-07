Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 88.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $850,707,000 after acquiring an additional 88,015 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of JEC stock opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.