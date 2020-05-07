IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 58.08%. The company had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect IZEA Worldwide to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IZEA opened at $0.52 on Thursday. IZEA Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

