Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $53.84, but opened at $56.51. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Itron shares last traded at $57.81, with a volume of 20,760 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ITRI. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $285,093.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,823.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631 over the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Itron by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Itron by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,930,000 after purchasing an additional 30,441 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at $8,468,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.83 million. Itron had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Itron’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

