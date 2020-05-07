Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $53.84, but opened at $56.51. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Itron shares last traded at $57.81, with a volume of 20,760 shares traded.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ITRI. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.
In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $285,093.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,823.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631 over the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.83 million. Itron had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Itron’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.