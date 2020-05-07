Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 311.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,894,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.