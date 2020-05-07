Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.6% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $90.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $280.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

