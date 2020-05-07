Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,329 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 65,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 48,824 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 860,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 91,816 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 636,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,556,000 after purchasing an additional 123,786 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter.

OMFL opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00.

